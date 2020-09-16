Widower Tony Williams has issued a public appeal for companionship after being "cursed by loneliness" since the death of his wife.

The 75-year-old has even put an advertisement in his front window asking: "Can no one help me?"

With no friends or family nearby and having recently moved to a new area, Mr Williams says the death of his "soul mate" Jo has left him with "no one to talk to".

Jo Williams died in May having being diagnosed with terminal cancer the month before. Credit: This Morning/Family photograph

He told ITV's This Morning his late wife was "delightful in every way" and described her sudden death in May, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, as a "devastating blow" that felt like it "wasn't real".

"I'm looking for empathy, sympathy, and to be able to talk to somebody at a deep level, who's on the same wavelength as me, who has the same sort of values, ethos," he said.

"I just enjoy that sort of conversation."

Mr Williams said he has been "blown away" by the response so far, and the "sincerity" of the people who have responded to his plea.

Having lived through the strictest coronavirus lockdown utterly alone, the 75-year-old says he's received "thousands" of messages from those reaching out to offer friendship.

If you or someone you know is experiencing loneliness, here are some useful contacts: