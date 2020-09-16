Government agrees compromise with Tory rebels over controversial Brexit bill

The government has agreed to a compromise with Tory rebels over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, giving MPs a vote before using powers which would break international law.

A joint statement from Downing Street and Conservative MPs Sir Bob Neill and Damian Green said: "Following constructive talks over the last few days, the government has agreed to table an amendment for Committee Stage.

"This amendment will require the House of Commons to vote for a motion before a minister can use the ‘notwithstanding’ powers contained in the U.K. Internal Market Bill."

ITV News political correspondent Paul Brand described it as a "major climb down" for the government, while political reporter Shehab Khan said it was a "significant compromise".

It comes after the government’s top law officer for Scotland, Lord Keen of Elie QC, resigned amid reports he was unhappy about plans to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

He was reported to be deeply unhappy after ministers admitted the provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill would breach international law.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Lord Keen has resigned as Advocate General for Scotland. The Prime Minister thanks him for his service.”

Boris Johnson gives evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee Credit: House of Commons/PA

The government has already seen the departure of the head of the Government Legal Department, Sir Jonathan Jones, who quit last week as the Bill was announced.

Lord Keen’s decision to offer his resignation may increase concerns among senior Conservatives dismayed at the idea that the UK could go back on its international treaty obligations.

Lord Keen’s resignation came after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis appeared to directly contradict his comments in the House of Lords.

On Tuesday, Lord Keen told peers that the Bill did not “constitute a breach of international law or of the rule of law”.

He said Mr Lewis had “answered the wrong question” when he said the proposals to override elements of the Brexit divorce deal relating to Northern Ireland would break international law in a “specific and limited way”.

However, giving evidence to the Commons Northern Ireland Committee on Wednesday, Mr Lewis said he stood by his original answer – which was “absolutely in line” with the legal advice issued by Attorney General Suella Braverman.

“I gave a very straight answer to Parliament last week in line with the Attorney General’s position,” he said.

“I have spoken to Lord Keen. He has looked at the specific question I was asked last week. He has agreed with me that the answer I gave was correct to the question I was given.”

Around 30 Conservative MPs were thought to be preparing to vote for the amendment on Tuesday which would have required a Commons vote before the provisions in the Bill relating to Northern Ireland could come into force.

Ministers were said to be hoping they could defuse the revolt by agreeing to provide an “extra level of parliamentary scrutiny”.