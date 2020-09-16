A bronze statue representing US First Lady Melania Trump has been unveiled in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July. The new sculpture is a replica of the original one that was commissioned by US artist Brad Downey and placed near Trump's home town of Sevnica, in central Slovenia. The original statue - carved by local folk artist Ales Zupevc - was torched by unknown arsonists on July 4 this year.

The original wooden statue of Melania Trump in Slovenia. Credit: AP

It was carved in a linden tree and pained in light blue to resemble Trump's outfit at her husband's swearing in ceremony. The sculpture bares no obvious resemblance to the US first lady.

