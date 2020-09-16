British Olympian Amy Tinkler has accused the British Gymnastics’ CEO of hanging gymnasts out to dry.

The Rio bronze medallist also claims Jane Allen is prolonging her own suffering over a complaint she made about Britain’s top gymnastics’ coach, Amanda Reddin.

In a devastating open letter to Allen, Tinkler accuses the organisation of misleading her and questions why key witnesses were not interviewed as part of the investigation into her complaint.

She says that it was only after pressure from the media that she was informed that her case had been dealt with and was closed. More than three weeks later, and despite being promised details of the outcome, Tinkler says she has still not received them.

Reddin recently agreed to step aside from her role as head national coach while several allegations against her were looked into - she refutes them all.

In her letter to Allen, Tinkler writes “It is now obvious that your organization acts only when a light is shone on your behaviour.

"Left to your own devices you’ll ignore those who you should be supporting."

And in a further direct challenge continues: “Why, as CEO, do you let this happen? Why have you created this culture?”

Jane Allen gave no comment when ITV News approached her in July

British Gymnastics said in a statement: “We apologise to Amy for any issues with our communications around her complaint.

"She deserves answers and we have offered to meet her either in person or virtually so we can talk her through the answers to her questions.”

Amy Tinkler denied this today, tweeting: “I have received no such offer. Why do you continue to lie?“