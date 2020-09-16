Sir Keir Starmer is out of self-isolation after a family member, who was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, was given the all clear.

Sir Keir said he is "pleased and relieved" that the coronavirus test result for one of his children had come back negative, but he will still be absent from Prime Minister's Questions.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner will take his place in the Commons, where she is expected to berate Boris Johnson over the failings in the coronavirus testing system.

Sir Keir wrote on Twitter: "I'm very pleased and relieved that the test result for one of my children came back negative this morning.

"Thank you to the NHS hospital where my wife works for ensuring that their staff and family members have quick access to a test.

"However, I know the situation is desperate at the moment for thousands of families across the country who are struggling to get a test.

"They deserve answers and for this problem to be fixed."

Ms Rayner was lined up to replace the leader after he was forced into isolation due to a family member having symptoms of coronavirus.

Sir Keir also missed a key Brexit debate on the Internal Markets Bill, which the government won on Monday.