Spurs should move for Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, says Harry Redknapp

Interview by ITV News reporter Mark McQuillan

Tottenham should try to resign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric as well as winger Gareth Bale, says former manager Harry Redknapp.

The former West Ham, Portsmouth and AFC Bournemouth coach said it would be a "great deal" for Spurs if they manage to get a deal for Bale over the line.

The Welsh international is said to be nearing a move to Spurs, who he left for Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of around £85 million.

Speaking to ITV News about the proposed Bale deal, Redknapp said: "He really could propel the club back up to where they should be because at the moment they're struggling a little bit.

"When I look at them at the end of last year and the start of this year, I think Gareth could give some real impetus in Tottenham's season."