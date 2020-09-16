The 'nightmare' of trying to get a coronavirus test

Boris Johnson has admitted the UK doesn’t have the capacity to reach his coronavirus testing target by October. Appearing before the Liaison Committee, the prime minister said: ""We don't have enough testing capacity now."In an ideal world, I would like to test absolutely everybody that wants a test immediately."But many are frustrated with the lack of testing slots in their area.

People are being turned away from testing centres and many are spending hours online only to be told they will have to travel hours for an appointment.Those in the worst hit areas of the UK - like Bolton - have struggled to get tested and the ones who have managed to say the process has been a nightmare.