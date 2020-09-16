North east England will come under local restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise, a Cabinet minister has confirmed to ITV.

Housing minister Robert Jenrick told ITV’s Peston show that the new measures will be introduced later this week.

Mr Jenrick said: “The number of cases have been rising rapidly in many parts of the country but in particularly in the north-east, so a decision has been made to impose further restrictions there and a full announcement will be made tomorrow.

“So people living in that part of the country should watch out for them.

“Over the course of the day a full briefing will be made available for everybody including the councils and business communicative in that area.”

The new measures will be introduced just after midnight on Friday.

The restrictions are expected to include a 10pm curfew on pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises, the Chronicle Live website reported.

It also said people will be banned from socialising with anyone outside their household.

Other restrictions it said were due to be announced but had not yet been confirmed include people being told not to go on holiday with different households and spectators advised not to attend sporting venues.

It said care home visits will be restricted to essential visitors, and people will be advised to avoid public transport at peak times except for essential journeys, and to avoid car-shares.

Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said “additional, temporary” measures are being planned to prevent another full lockdown.

He said he expected Health Secretary Matt Hancock to make an announcement on Thursday morning.

The restrictions will reportedly apply to Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, County Durham and Sunderland – which have all seen rises in cases, according to the latest weekly rates.

The most recent figures show Newcastle to have recorded a sharp increase in its weekly rate, up from 51.2 to 64.1, with 194 new cases in the seven days to September 13.

It comes after local measures in the likes of Greater Manchester and Birmingham have been put in place in a bid to address rising rates of infection.