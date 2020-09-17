Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs in the Commons that lockdown restrictions are to be imposed in parts of North East England following “concerning rates of infection."

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the 'rule of six' would come into force across the UK on Monday 14 September, preventing groups of six or more people from meeting - people who break the restrictions could be fined £100.

But with tougher local restrictions also in force in specific towns and cities across the country, ITV News has calculated that 11.2 million people in total are under additional measures too.

Here are the areas of the UK under local lockdowns, with details of what the rules are and how many people they impact.

North East

Tougher coronavirus restrictions are in place in the North East of England, from midnight on Thursday.

Around 2 million people living in those areas will be subject to extra local restrictions as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The restrictions aimed at tackling the increase, will be enforced in Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham.

People living in those areas will not be able to socialise with others outside their households or social bubbles.

Measures include 10pm curfews for hospitality businesses, including pubs and restaurants Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Measures include 10pm curfews for hospitality businesses, including pubs and restaurants, which will also be restricted to table service only.

All leisure and entertainment businesses have been told they must close from 10pm to 5am.

Greater Manchester

Households in the City of Manchester, Trafford, Oldham, Bury, Bolton, Tameside, Salford and Rochdale are still under local lockdowns.

Almost 4.4 million people in total are affected by the tougher restrictions in those areas.

Meanwhile, restrictions in Wigan and Stockport have been eased, after cases in those areas decreased, to align with rates across the rest of the UK.

People in Bolton and Oldham must not mix with anyone from another household anywhere.

While a ban on households mixing indoors continues in City of Manchester, Salford, Rochdale, Trafford, Oldham, Bury and Tameside.

In Bolton, visits to hospitals and care homes will be also be restricted, while hospitality businesses in those areas have been subjected to takeaway services only.

Pubs and restaurants in Bolton have also been closed, bringing the town back in line with the national restrictions in place prior to July 4.

In addition the following cannot reopen or resume in Bolton:

Casinos

Bowling alleys

Skating rinks

Indoor play areas - including soft play areas

Close contact services - including face treatments or make-up applications

Wedding receptions and celebrations involving more than 20 people

Pubs and restaurants in Bolton have also been closed, bringing the town back in line with the national restrictions prior to July 4th. Credit: PA

Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull

Tougher restrictions were introduced from Tuesday 15 September for households in Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull as the Department of Health and Social Care announced a national intervention due to rising infections.

The measures affect around 1.6 million people living in Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull.

Residents in those areas have been banned from meeting with people from outside their households or support bubble.

The latest seven-day rate for Birmingham to September 8 showed 78.2 cases per 100,000 with 892 cases over the period - among the highest in the city since April, according to NHS data.

Leicester

Residents in the city of Leicester have been advised not to meet or host people from different households inside their homes or garden, unless they are in their support bubble.

They have also been banned from meeting people they do not live with in their homes or gardens, whether inside or outside of Leicester, unless they are in their support bubble.

Some businesses, including casinos, exhibition halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks and indoor play areas in the city were allowed to reopen from September 15, and they face the same restrictions as the rest of the country.

The next review of Leicester's lockdown rules is expected on September 24.

Coronavirus alert messages on a sign in the centre of Leicester Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Lancashire

A ban on two households mixing indoors will continue in Preston, Pendle and part of Blackburn, residents have also been advised not to visit someone else’s home or garden even if they live outside of the affected areas.

The tougher restrictions affect around 564,000 people living in those areas.

Restrictions have been eased to align with the rest of the country in Rossendale, Darwen East, Darwen South, Darwen West, Blackburn South East, Ewood, Livesey with Pleasington, and Mill Hill & Moorgate.

Residents in those areas should not socialise with people they don't live with in other indoor public venues, such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions.

They are allowed to visit those venues with people in their households or support bubble.

They have also been advised not to visit their loves ones in care homes other than in exceptional circumstances - while care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances.

Skate rinks, casinos, bowling alleys, close contact services, exhibition centres and conference halls, wedding receptions and celebrations for more than 20 people cannot reopen or resume.

In Blackburn the following also must remain shut:

Indoor fitness and dance studios

Indoor gyms

Indoor sports courts and facilities

Indoor swimming pools, including indoor facilities at waterparks

Coronavirus cases have risen in Wales. Credit: PA Images

Wales

A local lockdown was announced for Rhondda Cynon Taf in South Wales following a “sharp increase” in COVID-19 cases, the Welsh Government said.

Under the new restrictions, in force from 6pm on Thursday, people must not enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse.

Meeting with other people indoors will not be allowed, including for extended households

All licensed businesses will have to close at 11pm.

A similar local lockdown has already been introduced in Caerphilly county borough.

Around 422,000 people in Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly are affected by the measures.

Scotland

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that tougher restrictions on home visits have been extended to Lanarkshire.

People living in the area will not be able to meet other households in their homes from midnight on Friday.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

This comes after lockdown restrictions in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire were continued for a further week, having first been introduced on September 1.

People in Glasgow City, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire areas should not meet with people from other households indoors.

However, members of different households can continue to meet in outdoors, including in gardens and hospitality settings.

Residents who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 should isolate for 14 days.

This quarantine extends to everyone in their household group.

Covid-19 testing centre in the UK Credit: PA

Care home and hospital visits in the area have been limited to essential only, but outdoor visits to care homes are permitted by up to three individuals at a time from no more than two households.

Almost 2.2 million living in those areas are affected by the local restrictions.

Northern Ireland

Limits have been put in place on indoor and outdoor meetings following a rise in cases.

Lisburn and Castlereagh council area have now been added to the restrictions list, previously it was announced that the measures would apply to the Belfast council area, Ballymena, BT28, BT29 and BT43.

The number of people who can meet in groups outdoors is 15 - a decrease from the 30 that were previously permitted.

Indoor group meetings are now limited to six people, down from 10.

Northern Ireland has also put additional police enforcement in affected areas.