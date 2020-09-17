Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

A daughter has told ITV News that she has "lost all faith in 111" after her father, who had coronavirus symptoms, was told to stay at home but died just a couple of days after.

It comes as patients requiring A&E will be urged to book an appointment first through NHS 111 as part of a pilot shake-up of emergency services.

If pilots are successful, the scheme could be rolled out to all NHS trusts in December, with patients told they should call ahead and book a space in the emergency department.

However, Leigh Morgan-Jones told ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry she had grave concerns over the new trial after her 75-year-old father was initially told not to attend A&E when he began showing coronavirus symptoms.

Ivor Morgan died just days later.

His daughter feels he did not convey to 111 just how ill he really was.

"I don't think you can judge an individual on a tick box exercise or a questionnaire," Ms Morgan-Jones said.

"And knowing my dad as well as I did would never have realised how ill he was speaking to him on the phone. He sounded strong," she added.

The move is being made in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with experts believing it makes sense to triage patients by phone or online rather than having people sitting around in waiting rooms.

A campaign called Help Us Help You will launch later in the year to urge people to use the new service.

The Department of Health and Social Care said more NHS 111 call handlers are being brought in to take on the additional workload, alongside extra clinicians.

A consultation on new targets for waiting times in A&E is also being launched as ministers prepare to scrap the current four-hour target.

Credit: ITV West Country

Under the new changes, patients will still be able to seek help at A&E without an appointment, but officials say they are likely to end up waiting longer than those who have gone through 111.

The idea is that NHS 111 workers direct patients to the most clinically appropriate service, including A&Es, urgent treatment centres, GP surgeries or mental health care.

People with a life-threatening condition should still call 999.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock Credit: House of Commons

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We are investing £450 million to make sure our A&E departments are ready for winter.

“Hospitals around the country will be able to expand and upgrade to ensure they can continue safely treating patients in the coming months.

“During the peak of the pandemic we saw millions of people using NHS 111 to get the best possible advice on Covid-19, and other urgent NHS services.

“These pilots will build on this and test whether we can deliver quicker access to the right care, provide a better service for the public and ensure our dedicated NHS staff aren’t overwhelmed.

“We all need to play our part by washing our hands regularly, using a face covering and keeping our distance from those not in our household. We are determined to protect the NHS as we did during the peak.”

Data from the Department for Health and Social Care suggests there are 14.4 million A&E attendances in England that have not gone through NHS 111, a GP or via an ambulance.

It said 2.1 million attendances do not result in admission or treatment.

The 111 pilots are currently live in Cornwall, Portsmouth, Hampshire and Blackpool, and have just begun in Warrington.

Dr Cliff Mann, NHS national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said: “While emergency admissions are now back to near normal levels and 999 calls are actually above usual, Covid infection control means rethinking how safely to look after people who might previously have been to an emergency department for a more minor condition.

“Local teams are working hard to expand and adapt services to ensure people can continue to get the care they need safely, whether that’s in hospital or closer to home.

“This additional investment will help us continue the development of NHS 111 and provide a broader range of services, with direct booking that will ensure all patients can see the right clinicians in the right setting, and address the extra challenges posed by Covid-19 so that emergency departments can safely treat those patients who do require their services.”