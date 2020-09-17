Oxford University accepts record number of state school pupils

A record number of state school pupils have been accepted to the University of Oxford this year.

Following the grading issues of A-Level students, more than 68% of new undergraduates starting degree courses will have been educated in the state sector, compared to 62% the year before.

It comes after the world-renowned university accepted more than 300 state school students who had initially missed their grades under Ofqual's controversial algorithm following the scrapping of exams.

The University of Oxford admitted a further 79 pupils from state schools who met their offers after Ofqual allowed A-level results to be based on schools' estimated grades rather than the algorithm.

Earlier this month, Cambridge University said it had admitted a record number of students from state schools.

Figures from Oxford suggest the gap between students from the most and least socio-economically advantaged areas entering the university has narrowed.

The Government had called on universities to prioritise students from disadvantaged backgrounds where possible this year.

And Oxford's residential programme, designed at increasing offers made to students from local schools which do not traditionally send many pupils to Oxford, saw 100 students welcomed this year, with three deferring their place to 2021.

Oxford University said it will be accepting a record number of state school pupils. Credit: PA

Professor Louise Richardson, University of Oxford vice-chancellor, said: "We are delighted by the results of the concerted efforts across the university to identify talented students from a broad range of backgrounds who are passionate about their subject.

"We are particularly pleased to have been able to welcome the inaugural class of Opportunity Oxford students, notwithstanding the constraints imposed by the pandemic.

"It is going to be a challenging year ahead for all of us but we are confident that every one of our incoming students will receive a fabulous education which will be the cornerstone for their future life and career."

Dr Samina Khan, director of undergraduate admissions and outreach, said: "From expanding our digital outreach offering during lockdown, to voicing and upholding concerns about the Ofqual algorithm used to award A-level grades this year, our commitment to supporting talented students of all backgrounds to achieve their Oxford dreams and potential, has I hope been apparent throughout this extraordinary period.

"The new academic year will see a record number of state-school students arriving at Oxford, and we could not be more delighted."