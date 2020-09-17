A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open in 1997.

Amy Dorris alleges in an interview that Trump groped her and "shoved his tongue down her throat" at the tennis tournament in 1997.

The ex-model, who was 24 at the time, claims Trump assaulted her all "over her butt, breasts, back, everything" and holding her in a grip she was unable to escape from.

In an interview with the Guardian, Ms Dorris claimed the now-US President forced himself on her outside a bathroom in the VIP box.

She said: "He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off."

"And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything."

Responding to the paper via his lawyers, Trump vehemently denied ever having behaved inappropriately towards Dorris.

President Donald Trump has denied the allegations made by Amy Dorris. Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

Ms Dorris said: "I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it".

"I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue," she added.

Ms Dorris continued: "It felt like there were tentacles on me that I couldn’t rip off."

"I was trying to get his arms off of me and they would not come off because I wasn’t strong enough.

"You just picture those suction cups on an octopus and they’re stuck on you. You’re trapped. That’s how I felt."

Dorris, now 48, is the latest of at least 20 women who have accused Trump of different forms of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape.

She provided a number of photos from the event where the incident allegedly took place.

She told the Guardian she thought about coming forward in 2016, when Trump first ran for the presidency, but wanted to protect her family.

"Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don’t let anybody do anything to you that you don’t want," she said.