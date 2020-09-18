Amal Clooney quits as government envoy over PM's 'lamentable' Brexit proposals

Amal Clooney has resigned as a special envoy for the UK government over its plans to row back on a key Brexit agreement.

Ms Clooney, who was appointed to the role of special envoy on media freedom in 2019, said she was quitting over the government's "lamentable" suggestion it could violate international law by overriding parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The human rights lawyer said she was "disappointed" to have to resign but said her position had "become untenable".

In a letter offering her resignation to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Ms Clooney said she had been "dismayed" to learn about the government's own admission that it would "break international law" if the Internal Markets Bill was implemented.

Amal Clooney was appointed as the UK’s Special Envoy for Media Freedom in 2019. Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The Internal Markets Bill is a piece of domestic legislation that will override aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement, which was signed by the EU and UK in October 2019.

By breaking an international treaty it is understood the UK would be breaching international law.

Ms Clooney, who is married to Hollywood actor George Clooney, wrote: "I have always been proud of the UK's reputation as a champion of the international legal order, and of the culture of fair play for which it is known".

Amal and George Clooney married in 2014. Credit: PA

"However, very sadly, it has now become untenable for me, as Special Envoy, to urge other states to respect and enforce international obligations while the UK declares that it does not intend to do so itself. "

She added: "Although the government has suggested that the violation of international law would be 'specific and limited', it is lamentable for the UK to be speaking of its intention to violate an international treaty signed by the Prime Minister less than a year ago. "

Ms Clooney said the Bill "threatens to embolden autocratic regimes that violate international law with devastating consequences all over the world."

Her resignation comes a few days after government’s top law officer for Scotland resigned amid reports he was unhappy about the Brexit plans.

Lord Keen of Elie QC, the Advocate General, tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning.

In his resignation letter, he said: “I have endeavoured to identify a respectable argument for the provisions at clauses 42 to 45 of the [UKIM Bill] but it is now clear that this will not meet your policy intentions.

“In these circumstances, I consider that it is my duty to tender my resignation from your Government".

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Lord Keen has resigned as Advocate General for Scotland. The Prime Minister thanks him for his service.”