Local coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be enforced across parts of the North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire to "curb rising infection rates", the government has confirmed.

Ministers announced a tightening of rules in response to "major increases" in Covid-19 cases in large areas of the North West and Yorkshire and parts of the Midlands.

How will this work?

North West

In Merseyside, Warrington, Halton and Lancashire (excluding Blackpool and Greater Manchester), the following restrictions will be in place from Tuesday 22 September:

Residents must not socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens

Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only

Late night operating hours will be restricted, with leisure and entertainment venues including restaurants, pubs, and cinemas, required to close between 10pm to 5am

Residents are also advised to adhere to the following guidance to further reduce rates of infection:

Only to use public transport for essential purposes, such as travelling to school or work

Avoid attending amateur and semi-professional sporting events as spectators

The above does not apply to Bolton or Greater Manchester where separate restrictions are already in place.

Midlands

In Wolverhampton and Oadby and Wigston residents will be banned from socialising with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens from Tuesday 22 September.

Individuals who are shielding in Leicester City will no longer need to from Monday 5 October.

West Yorkshire

People in Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale, will now be banned from socialising with others outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens from 22 September.

Some wards in these areas had been exempt from restrictions on gatherings introduced at the start of August, but these wards will now also be subject to the ban.

Matt Hancock Credit: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new measures have been put into place to support local leaders.

He said: "We are seeing cases of coronavirus rise fast in Lancashire, Merseyside, West Yorkshire, Warrington, Halton and Wolverhampton.

"Local leaders in these areas have asked for stronger restrictions to be put in place to protect local people, and we are acting decisively to support them."Mr Hancock added: "I know these restrictions will make every-day life harder for many, but I know that residents will work together and respect the rules so we can reduce rates of transmission.""I urge local people to isolate and get a test if you have symptoms, follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace, and always remember ‘hands, face, space’. By sticking to these steps, we will get through this together," he continued.