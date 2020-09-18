The government has confirmed that local coronavirus restrictions will be enforced across parts of the North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire to "curb rising infection rates".

It comes a day after health secretary Matt Hancock announced tougher Covid-19 measures for the North East of England.

Ministers announced a tightening of rules in response to "major increases" in Covid-19 cases in these areas.

Since the strictest nationwide lockdown was lifted in July, several towns and cities have experienced local lockdowns.

Large areas of the North East are under local restrictions. Credit: PA

Restrictions in these areas have included 10pm pub and restaurant curfews as well as bans on socialising with people from other households or bubbles.

Here are the areas currently under additional restrictions, along with places that could see local restrictions coming into force soon.

The places currently under local restrictions

Alongside the areas mentioned above, Leicester, and parts of Scotland and Wales have been put under stricter restrictions:

Large parts of Greater Manchester

Large parts of West Yorkshire

Large parts of Lancashire

Large parts of North East England

Large parts of North West England

Birmingham

Solihull

Sandwell

Blackburn with Darwen

Oldham

Bolton

Pendle

Leicester

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Caerphilly county

Lanarkshire

Glasgow

East Renfrewshire

West Dunbartonshire

Which places could be put under local lockdown next?

As per the nature of coronavirus outbreaks and current strategy on imposing lockdowns, it's impossible to say which areas will definitely introduce restrictions next.

However, each Friday, Public Health England (PHE) releases a 'surveillance report' which allows for an educated guess to be made.

Leeds has been named on Public Health England's watchlist Credit: PA

On 18 September, PHE identified the following as areas of enhanced support, meaning they are at "medium/high risk" of being placed under local restrictions.

Leeds - The latest seven-day rate found 76 cases per 100,000 people

Blaby - 85.7 cases per 100,000 people were found

Stockport - 48.7 cases per 100,000 people were found

Areas of enhanced support receive additional resources (e.g. an increased mobile testing capacity) in a bid to halt coronavirus spikes.

Leeds and Stockport were within this classification last week, while Blaby was deemed at a high enough risk to be.

Selby, Hartlepool, Sheffield, Spelthorne, Corby, Middlesbrough, Northampton, Scarborough, Hertsmere, Peterborough and Stoke-on-Trent have been highlighted as areas of concern.

Targeted action is happening in these locations in order to reduce the prevalence of coronavirus, according to PHE.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

On the subject of local lockdowns, Matt Hancock has said measures are put into place to support local leaders.

"Local leaders in these areas have asked for stronger restrictions to be put in place to protect local people, and we are acting decisively to support them."

Mr Hancock added: "I know these restrictions will make every-day life harder for many, but I know that residents will work together and respect the rules so we can reduce rates of transmission."

"I urge local people to isolate and get a test if you have symptoms, follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace, and always remember ‘hands, face, space’. By sticking to these steps, we will get through this together," he continued.