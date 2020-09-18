Coronavirus: Which places could introduce local lockdowns next?
The government has confirmed that local coronavirus restrictions will be enforced across parts of the North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire to "curb rising infection rates".
It comes a day after health secretary Matt Hancock announced tougher Covid-19 measures for the North East of England.
Ministers announced a tightening of rules in response to "major increases" in Covid-19 cases in these areas.
Since the strictest nationwide lockdown was lifted in July, several towns and cities have experienced local lockdowns.
Restrictions in these areas have included 10pm pub and restaurant curfews as well as bans on socialising with people from other households or bubbles.
Here are the areas currently under additional restrictions, along with places that could see local restrictions coming into force soon.
The places currently under local restrictions
Alongside the areas mentioned above, Leicester, and parts of Scotland and Wales have been put under stricter restrictions:
Large parts of Greater Manchester
Large parts of West Yorkshire
Large parts of Lancashire
Large parts of North East England
Large parts of North West England
Birmingham
Solihull
Sandwell
Blackburn with Darwen
Oldham
Bolton
Pendle
Leicester
Rhondda Cynon Taf
Caerphilly county
Lanarkshire
Glasgow
East Renfrewshire
West Dunbartonshire
Which places could be put under local lockdown next?
As per the nature of coronavirus outbreaks and current strategy on imposing lockdowns, it's impossible to say which areas will definitely introduce restrictions next.
However, each Friday, Public Health England (PHE) releases a 'surveillance report' which allows for an educated guess to be made.
On 18 September, PHE identified the following as areas of enhanced support, meaning they are at "medium/high risk" of being placed under local restrictions.
Leeds - The latest seven-day rate found 76 cases per 100,000 people
Blaby - 85.7 cases per 100,000 people were found
Stockport - 48.7 cases per 100,000 people were found
Areas of enhanced support receive additional resources (e.g. an increased mobile testing capacity) in a bid to halt coronavirus spikes.
Leeds and Stockport were within this classification last week, while Blaby was deemed at a high enough risk to be.
Selby, Hartlepool, Sheffield, Spelthorne, Corby, Middlesbrough, Northampton, Scarborough, Hertsmere, Peterborough and Stoke-on-Trent have been highlighted as areas of concern.
Targeted action is happening in these locations in order to reduce the prevalence of coronavirus, according to PHE.
On the subject of local lockdowns, Matt Hancock has said measures are put into place to support local leaders.
"Local leaders in these areas have asked for stronger restrictions to be put in place to protect local people, and we are acting decisively to support them."
Mr Hancock added: "I know these restrictions will make every-day life harder for many, but I know that residents will work together and respect the rules so we can reduce rates of transmission."
"I urge local people to isolate and get a test if you have symptoms, follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace, and always remember ‘hands, face, space’. By sticking to these steps, we will get through this together," he continued.