With coronavirus cases rising across the country and Boris Johnson warning the government is considering if restrictions could "go further", life for most people could look very different by the end of next week.

The UK is currently in a precarious position, with more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday.

There are fears we are currently in a similar situation to March when the situation was changing rapidly and events that felt unlikely one day were a reality a week later.

Boris Johnson warned on Friday that the UK is "now seeing a second wave coming in" and that it was "inevitable" coronavirus would hit the country again.

It comes as the UK's testing infrastructure has struggled to meet a rise in demand.Public Health England warned on Friday there “far worse things to come”, as the Office for National Statistics said cases are thought to have almost doubled in a week to 6,000 a day in England.

Here's what might happen in the coming days as the government tries to keep control of the virus.

Cases continue to rise

The government has introduced several new measures in recent weeks to try and combat the rise in case numbers, including the rule of six and putting more areas into local lockdowns.

But these measures often take several weeks to take effect, experts have warned, meaning for the time being cases are going to continue to rise.

Daniel Lawson a professor at the University of Bristol's School of Mathematics told ITV News: "Things are going to get worse before they get better."

The UK R number – which represents the number of people an infected person will pass the virus to – has risen to between 1.1 and 1.4, meaning cases can rise very quickly, according to Sage.

Prof Lawson said due to the issue around testing, the data coming in will be unreliable, but the most important thing to track is the increase or decrease in the R number.

Andrew Lee, professor of Public Health at the University of Sheffield, told ITV News cases are going to "increase and increase"

He added: "There is a momentum to any epidemic once there are enough infections it builds up a momentum that is very difficult to slow down."Both professors pointed to the lack of testing capability being a key problem in how the country responds to the pandemic.

The issues with testing leads to another lockdown

The government is said to be considering a "circuit breaker" lockdown for two weeks in an attempt to quickly get the infection rate under control.

The country is already subject to the rule of six in some form or another across the UK and there are tighter restrictions affecting more than 10 million people.

Prof Lawson said local lockdowns have worked in the past and alongside the current measures case numbers should plateau.

But he described the current situation with testing as a "disaster."

Experts have warned that without effective testing and tracing, it will be much harder to control the spread of the virus and pinpoint larger outbreaks.

Professor Sian Griffiths, a Public Health England advisor told ITV News a "circuit breaker" lockdown might be necessary.

She said: "The concept of a circuit breaker would be about breaking that flow, breaking the chain of transmission of the virus, so that means keeping our distance."

The Prime Minister has said his government is considering whether it needs to "go further" with potential restrictions but added a second national lockdown was the "last thing anybody wants".

Gabriel Scally, Visiting Professor of Public Health at the University of Bristol and a member of Independent SAGE, told ITV news: "The government were warned months ago that the system they established wasn't up for the job."He said the situation needed to be fixed as a "matter of urgency" or risk missing "the opportunity to save a lot of lives because hospital numbers are already increasing."

Professor Scally said we could avoid a lockdown if the government changed tactic and focused and improving the test and trace system - with more emphasis on people isolating and supporting them through it.

He also said pubs and restaurants should close indoors and people should be told to work from home again.

Professor Lee said it was time to act now, and expected to see new restrictions coming in soon.He said: "My worry is when you are delayed with testing and you are not able to identify who is infected you are not able to clampdown on transmission.

"Every delay gives more time for infections to increase.

"We have to act quickly and decisively because if you let it spread and increase it takes a lot more time to slow down."

Professor Lawson agreed the problems with testing made the situation worse and said he "wouldn't be surprised" if we saw more nationwide restrictions next week.

Changes to schools

While the government may be considering fresh restrictions it is thought unlikely they would move to close schools straight away.

Schools have been open for several weeks now and there have been outbreaks of coronavirus reported in institutions across the country.

A survey on Friday said more than four in five schools in England currently have children not in class because they cannot access a Covid-19 test.

The matter has been made worse by the fact many pupils are waiting for test results, according to a survey published by the school leaders union’ NAHT.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, has warned that children’s education is being “needlessly disrupted” by a testing system which is in “chaos”.

Professor Lee said the infection rate you saw in schools reflected the situation in the community, where if infections are high locally then there would be cases in the schools.

Professor Lawson said it was unlikely children would be sent home.

He said: "Schools only make a minor contribution to the infection rate and have a huge cost economically and there's not really any counter-evidence yet."

But a government spokesperson said: “Where staff or children have symptoms of Covid-19, testing capacity is the highest it has ever been, and we are working to provide further priority access for teachers.

“Schools only need to identify close contacts and ask them to self-isolate if and when a case is confirmed from a positive test result."

More protections for the vulnerable

Tighter restrictions on care home visits in areas with high numbers of coronavirus cases are expected to be announced by the government in its winter action plan.

Care homes in areas subject to local lockdowns may be advised to temporarily restrict visits in all but end-of-life situations.

This will be supported by an additional £546 million announced on Thursday as part of the extended infection control fund.

With the rise in cases being mostly attributed to young people, Professor Scally said it was "only a matter of time" before it spread back into care homes.

He said the bulk of care home staff were young people, and we would have to wait and see if the PPE and social distancing guidelines properly protected the elderly.

Professor Lee said: "It's a very real possibility, what happens in the community will eventually permeate to the care homes."Sarah MacFadyen, head of policy at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation said she understood people who needed to shield were concerned about the recent rise in cases. She said: "We know the toll shielding has taken on people and communication is key, so if there are to be any changes to shielding guidance, they need to be clearly communicated and give people enough time to get prepared.”