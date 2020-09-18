Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite onscreen in steamy read through

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston thrilled fans when they reunited onscreen to read a steamy scene from the 1980s movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

The former married couple joined a star-studded table read, with Pitt taking on the role of popular high school student Brad Hamilton while Aniston played the part of Linda Barrett.

They were joined by an A-List cast including Oscar-winning actors Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Morgan Freeman, who took the role of narrator.

Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta also took part, along with host Dane Cook.

Sean Penn, who starred in the original film also took part in the read and laughed when watching Shia LaBeouf take on his character, surfer Jeff Spicoli.

Pitt and Aniston – who were married for five years from 2000 – recreated a risque scene between Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold from the 1982 film.

Pitt's character has a steamy day dream about Aniston’s Linda making an advance on him.

“Hi, Brad,” Aniston read. “You know how cute I always thought you were."

Pitt and the other stars struggled to keep a straight face during the scene.

Roberts, voicing Stacy Hamilton, burst into a fit of giggles while Freeman – reading the racy scene in his distinctive deep voice – paused and said “lord, have mercy”.

Anniston and Pitt greeted each other warmly at the start of the table read addressing each other fondly by their surnames.

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, have rekindled their friendship in the years following their split and in January shared a touching moment backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they were both winners.

Goodfellas star Liotta played the part of strict history teacher Mr Hand, Golding played Mr Vargas and McConaughey read the lines of Mike Damone in the livestreamed event.

Kimmel played several roles while Legend voiced student athlete Charles Jefferson.

The table read was to support charities Core and Reform Alliance in their efforts to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.