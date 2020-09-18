This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode Chris and Lizzie discuss the 100 images selected for Kate's 'Hold Still' lockdown photography project. We hear from four-year-old Mila Sneddon who received a special message from the Queen for her inspiring picture and take a look at some of our favourites.Chris and Lizzie also discuss William and Kate's visit to East London where they met job seekers, spent time at a local mosque and even had a go at making bagels.In other royal news, Barbados has said bye-bye to the Queen after voting to remove her as their Head of State by next year. But does this mean more nations will follow?

