Boris Johnson has said the UK is "now seeing a second wave coming in" and that it was "inevitable" coronavirus would hit the country again.

The prime minister also said his administration was considering whether it needed to "go further" than the current 'Rule of Six' national restrictions which were put in place this week.

He added that a second national lockdown was the "last thing anybody wants" but said the current measures would need to be kept "under review".

Speaking during a visit to the Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre construction site near Oxford, he told broadcasters: "There’s no question, as I’ve said for several weeks now, that we could expect (and) are now seeing a second wave coming in."

"We are seeing it in France, in Spain, across Europe - it has been absolutely, I’m afraid, inevitable we were going to see it in this country," the prime minister added.

Asked about the possibility of a two-week October half-term in order to bring in a short lockdown, Mr Johnson told reporters: "What I can certainly say about parents and schools is we want to keep the schools open, that is going to happen."

Mr Johnson said: "We want to try and keep all parts of the economy open as far as we possibly can – I don’t think anybody wants to go into a second lockdown but clearly when you look at what is happening."

He added: "You have got to wonder whether we need to go further than the ‘rule of six’ that we have brought in on Monday, so we will be looking at the local lockdowns we have got in large parts of the country now, looking at what we can do to intensify things that help bring the rate of infection down there, but also looking at other measures as well."

"What I will say is, as we go forward, we will be explaining in great detail to people what the scientific background is, what the epidemiology is saying and really how we propose to do it."