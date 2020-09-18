Why researchers got an alligator to inhale helium

Listen to a recording of the alligator bellowing (Credit: Improbable Research)

A team of scientists snapped up an international prize on Thursday for a study that involved getting an alligator to inhale helium.

The group, led by Dr Stephan Reber, gave an oxygen-helium mix to the reptile in order to analyse the different sound frequencies of its bellows.

This was a serious piece of scientific research, but its comedic aspect drew the attention of science humour magazine Annals of Improbable Research.

The publication's Ig awards are a spoof of the renowned Nobel science prize. Improbable Research says the annual ceremony honours "achievements that make people laugh, then think".

Dr Reber and his colleagues had attempted to prove that crocodilians and other reptiles could communicate their body size through vocalisations, as mammals and birds do.

Dr Reber and his colleagues during the online ceremony Credit: Improbable Research

The team won the Ig Nobel's acoustics prize - just one of the awards up for grabs on Thursday. Other winners this year include researchers who found a way to identify narcissists by studying their eyebrows and scientists who tried to make knives from frozen faeces.

The annual ceremony is 30 years old and usually takes place at Harvard University in Massachusetts. The awards are normally physically handed out by genuine Nobel Laureates, but because of the pandemic, the 2020 ceremony took place online.

The winning teams were awarded a 10 trillion dollar bill from Zimbabwe. It's a long-running joke - The Southern African country scrapped its native currency over a decade ago because of hyperinflation.

2020's Ig Nobel Prize winners