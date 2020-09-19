Britons are set to bask in 26°C temperatures on Sunday, as police forces around the country continue to warn people to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

Parks and beaches were busy on Saturday, as people made the most of the late summer warmth and sunshine.

Temperatures hit 25.2°C at Heathrow in the early afternoon with hotter temperatures forecast to finish the weekend.

The warm weather has prompted forces around the country to urge sunseekers not to gather in groups of more than six people.

London and the South East will see the best of the weather on Sunday, with the mercury hitting just over 26°C, while Scotland will see 21°C.

Diners sit outdoors in Covent Garden in London sunshine. Credit: AP

The North West is forecast to see highs of 21°C, while parts of the North East, such as Newcastle, sitting at around 19°C.

John Griffiths, a forecaster at the Met Office, told the PA news agency: "It will be hot for many with plenty of sunshine going into the afternoon."

Mr Griffiths said this was due to high pressure and "warm air" moving up from southern Europe.

With stricter rules on social gatherings in force in England - limiting groups to no more than six people indoors or outdoors - officers are warning sunseekers to adhere to the rules.

Assistant chief constable Claire Nix, of Kent Police, said there would be an increased presence in "key areas" around the county, warning Covid-19 remains a "real and deadly threat".

A paddle boarder makes their way under Bosocmbe Pier in Dorset in the warm weather. Credit: PA

The Metropolitan Police urged Londoners to "continue to act responsibly" amid forecasts of warm weather for the capital over the weekend.

The force made more than 30 arrests at an anti-lockdown, anti-vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

The Met said it will continue to patrol public spaces and respond to incidents where groups of more than six are gathering.

Forces in Dorset, where large crowds have previously flocked to the beaches to enjoy the heat, also warned that anyone flouting the new "rule of six" over the weekend may be subject to fines.