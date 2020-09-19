Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

Testing centres across one of the UK's coronavirus hotspots appear to be well below capacity, new aerial footage has shown.

Helicopter footage shot at various test centres, including in Liverpool, Manchester, Bolton and other locations, show only a handful of vehicles pulling into the drive-by test centres.

ITV News has seen aerial footage from 15 sites in the north west, with many appearing empty or only a handful of cars at the site.

Among the sites seen by ITV News include:

Abraham Moss

Manchester City's Etihad stadium

Moss side

Stockport

Oldham Southgate

Oldham Peel street

Rochdale

Holmfirith

Dewsbury

Batley

Keighley

Bolton

Haydock

Knowsley

John Lennon airport

Staff in high visibility jackets chat amongst each other at one test site.

But it comes as the UK recorded 4,422 new positive cases on Saturday, hitting a four-month high for the second day in a row.

The government is under pressure after many people reported problems in being able to get a coronavirus test, while others were advised to travel hundreds of miles to the nearest facility to get tested.

Aerial footage of the Moss Side test centre in Manchester.

Knowsley's testing site was also virtually empty.

Boris Johnson has admitted there is not enough testing capacity after demand "massively accelerated" in recent weeks.

The prime minister has promised to increase testing capacity in the UK to 500,000 by the end of October.

But latest figures show the country only has a testing capacity of 253,521, with 233,199 tests processed on Saturday.

ITV News has contacted the Department for Health for comment.