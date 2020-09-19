Coronavirus: Test centres across UK hotspot appear virtually empty
Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie
Testing centres across one of the UK's coronavirus hotspots appear to be well below capacity, new aerial footage has shown.
Helicopter footage shot at various test centres, including in Liverpool, Manchester, Bolton and other locations, show only a handful of vehicles pulling into the drive-by test centres.
ITV News has seen aerial footage from 15 sites in the north west, with many appearing empty or only a handful of cars at the site.
Among the sites seen by ITV News include:
Abraham Moss
Manchester City's Etihad stadium
Moss side
Stockport
Oldham Southgate
Oldham Peel street
Rochdale
Holmfirith
Dewsbury
Batley
Keighley
Bolton
Haydock
Knowsley
John Lennon airport
But it comes as the UK recorded 4,422 new positive cases on Saturday, hitting a four-month high for the second day in a row.
The government is under pressure after many people reported problems in being able to get a coronavirus test, while others were advised to travel hundreds of miles to the nearest facility to get tested.
Boris Johnson has admitted there is not enough testing capacity after demand "massively accelerated" in recent weeks.
The prime minister has promised to increase testing capacity in the UK to 500,000 by the end of October.
But latest figures show the country only has a testing capacity of 253,521, with 233,199 tests processed on Saturday.
ITV News has contacted the Department for Health for comment.