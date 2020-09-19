Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg sets in train another fight for the soul of America

Words by ITV News Washington Bureau News Editor Alex Chandler

The much admired and respected Supreme Court Judge, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died after a long fight against cancer.

She was a firebrand for the liberal wing of American politics, delivering landmark rulings on women's rights, abortion, same sex marriage, immigration and health care - so many of the issues which are now at the front and centre of America's election debate. Her death gives President Trump an opportunity to nominate a new judge in his own image - and only days after he published a list of potential nominees. Before the last election, Republicans controversially blocked the Obama administration from ratifying their choice of Supreme court judge. Will Republicans in the Senate now seek a different path?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday aged 87 Credit: Craig Fritz/AP

The Trump years have seen significant changes to the make-up and mentality of the judiciary in the United States, just this week as Congress failed to do a deal on more help for those affected by coronavirus - the federal judge approvals kept on coming. There will be tremendous debate now about Justice Ginsburg's successor - but, perhaps, more widespread agreement about her undoubted service to this country and her legacy as an advocate of rights and freedoms that go to the heart of what America really is.

