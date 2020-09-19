Greek flooding leaves two dead as storm lashes country

Two people have died in floods caused by violent storms in Greece.

Hurricane-force winds and heavy rain have lashed the country since Friday, with more than 600 people rescued by emergency workers.

Authorities have identified the two victims as an elderly woman found dead in her flooded home in the region of Thessaly, and a 63-year-old shepherd swept away by rising floodwaters.

They also said a woman who is missing ignored instructions by firefighters and police not to drive into an area where a bridge spans a river.

On Friday rescuers launched a search and rescue mission for a migrant boat caught after a migrant boat, believed to be carrying more than 50 people, made a distress call for help.

Credit: AP

The Greek firefighting service said it has fielded almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents in central and western Greece - or about removing fallen trees that were blocking roads.

The country's train operator, Trainose, said services linking southern and northern Greece have been suspended.

Water from a river that burst its banks damaged at least two bridges and several buildings, including the local health center in the Thessaly town of Mouzaki, which collapsed.

Residents clear up after flooding hits central Greece. Credit: AP

Parts of the stricken area were without electricity.

The storm is projected to move on to the Greek islands, including Crete, shortly.