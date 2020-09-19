The Labour Party has unveiled it's new slogan, promising "a new leadership" for potential voters.

Under Sir Keir Starmer, Labour is seeing "a completely different style of leadership" according to deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Ms Rayner told ITV News the party had been forced to "soul search" in the wake of last December's election defeat, and said she hoped voters could see Labour is "changing".

Speaking on day one of Labour Connected - a four-day online event in place of the party’s annual conference - Ms Rayner described Sir Keir as a "forensic operator".

"He's been incredibly constructive but also detailed in really drilling down to where the government's failing, but also offering solutions on where the government can get a grip really."

Quizzed on whether the Labour leader was a more "viable option for voters" compared to former leader Jeremy Corbyn, Ms Rayner said the party had "soul searched about why the voters rejected" Labour.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner. Credit: PA

"They looked at the Labour Party in December and said 'no thank you'.

"They were very clear, the voters said 'we don't want that' and therefore we had to look at ourselves as a party [...] and soul search about why the voters rejected us so much.

She added: "We've been doing that and hopefully the voters will see we are changing."