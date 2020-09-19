Video report by ITV News Correspondent Mark McQuillan

Jewish New Year celebrations across the UK have begun, although for many families some major adjustments will have to be made. Coronavirus has meant families are restricted to meeting in groups of six, and pre-booking systems and limited numbers at synagogues means many could remain relatively empty at the start of Rosh Hashanah. ITV News reporter Mark McQuillan has been speaking to those within the community to find out how Covid-19 has affected their plans.