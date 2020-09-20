UK coronavirus cases rise by 3,899 and 18 new deaths recorded in past 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK continues to rise, as 3,899 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and the death toll rose by 18.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the total number of fatalities in the UK to 41,759.

Overall, 394,257 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

England

A further 12 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,747, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 62 and 98 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths were between April 30 and September 19, with the majority on or after September 18.

Three other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

In Wales, 199 new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,644.

No further deaths were reported in Wales, so the death tolls stands at 1,603.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded 245 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 24,371, but the number of deaths of patients remains at 2,505.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 176 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of positive cases at 9,341.

But the death toll has not yet been updated.