Video report by Natalia Jorquera

The UK has some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world.

Many of its regulations on the issue have come from the EU - and the government says it will maintain these after the Brexit transition period ends at the end of this year.

But even if UK farmers continue work to high standards, animal welfare campaigners are concerned that the government may allow food with lower welfare standards to be imported from countries like the US to get post-Brexit trade deals across the line.

So, could we really see the likes of chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef in the UK after Brexit - and what risk, if any, are they to our health? And how could it impact British farmers?