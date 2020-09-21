Brexit: What is the Internal Market Bill and does it break international law?
Video report by Natalia Jorquera
Remember Boris Johnson saying he had an oven ready Brexit deal?
Well, now he wants to change some of the ingredients - breaking international law in the process.
Back in January the prime minister signed the Withdrawal Agreement - the deal for the UK to leave the EU. But now Boris Johnson is asking MPs to back new plans to override parts of that deal - in what's called the Internal Market Bill.