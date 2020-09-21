The UK could see 50,000 new coronavirus infections every day by mid-October if restrictions don't cause rates to fall, the government's chief scientific adviser has warned.

That case rate would likely translate into 200 deaths each day a month, Sir Patrick Vallance told a Downing Street press conference.

He and England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty painted a grim picture of the UK's battle with coronavirus, with infections currently doubling every seven days.

The pair said the infection rate could be brought down if everyone follows the rules which are already in place - such as the rule of six - but they suggested the restrictions could soon be tightened.

"There are already things in place which are expected to slow that, and to make sure that we do not enter this exponential growth and end up with the problems that you would predict as a result of that.

Government slide revealing potential rise in coronavirus if infection rates do not slow.

"That requires speed, it requires action and it requires enough in order to be able to bring that down."

Professor Whitty said everyone should follow all restrictions, even if they do not consider themselves vulnerable to the virus, because higher prevalence in the young, for example, is likely to translate into increased infections among the elderly - the group considered most at risk.

"You cannot in an epidemic just take your own risk, unfortunately you’re taking a risk on behalf of everybody else," he said.

"So, this is not someone else's problem, this is all of our problem," he added.

At the press conference - the first they have held without the company of a politician - the scientists revealed that just 8% of the UK's population is thought to have had the virus.

It means, Sir Patrick said, that "the vast majority of us are not protected in anyway and are susceptible to this disease".

The scientists said they are trying to asses the best way to "manage the spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period.”

The pair drew on data from other countries such as Spain and France, which are experiencing a second surge, to underline how their experience could be replicated in the UK.

Sir Patrick said in Spain and France "it started with younger people in their 20s and spread gradually to older ages as well".

"That increasing case number has translated into an increase in hospitalisations.

"As the hospitalisations have increased... very sadly, but not unexpectedly, deaths are also increasing."

Government slide showing case rises in Spain and France.

Earlier Matt Hancock suggested new national restrictions could soon be implemented to combat the rise of coronavirus, with the UK at "tipping point".

The health secretary, speaking to ITV's This Morning, suggested any new measures would focus on social aspects of life, rather than workplaces and education settings.

He said: "If we do have to take action it will be different from last time. We have learned a huge amount about how to tackle the virus."

Asked for more detail, the health secretary said: "The really sad thing about this virus is that it thrives on the things that make life worth living, the socialising especially.

"When people get close to each other that's when it tends to pass on and so we've got to be careful about that."

He added: "There are parts of the country where sadly already there are measures in place to say you shouldn't socialise with people outside your household."

Asked whether landlords would be told to shut this weekend, Mr Hancock said: "We will be absolutely clear about the changes we need to make in the very, very near future," Mr Hancock said.

Prof Whitty hinted at curbs to social lives being needed to prevent coronavirus spiralling out of control, saying there was a need to "break unnecessary links" between households and a need to "change course".

He said there were four things to do - washing hands and using masks, quarantine measures, and investing in vaccines and drugs.

"The third one, and in many ways the most difficult, is that we have to break unnecessary links between households because that is the way in which this virus is transmitted," he said.

"And this means reducing social contacts whether they are at work, and this is where we have enormous gratitude to all the businesses for example who have worked so hard to make their environments Covid-secure to reduce the risk, and also in social environments.

"We all know we cannot do this without some significant downsides.

"This is a balance of risk between if we don't do enough the virus will take off - and at the moment that is the path we're clearly on - and if we do not change course we are going to find ourselves in a very difficult problem."

Prof Whitty suggested that science would eventually "ride to our rescue" but "in this period of the next six months, I think we have to realise that we have to take this collectively, very seriously".

Sir Patrick said there is a possibility that small amounts of vaccine could be made available to certain groups of people by the end of the year.

He said there is "good progress being made" on developing a vaccine, adding: "Many vaccines now have shown they generate an immune response of a type that ought to be protective.

"We don't yet know they will work but there is increasing evidence that is pointing in the right direction and it is possible that some vaccine could be available before the end of the year in small amounts for certain groups.

"Much more likely that we'll see vaccines becoming available over the first half of next year, again not certain but pointed in the right direction, which then of course gives the possibility of a different approach to this virus."

An update from Boris Johnson is expected to follow this week, with the prime minister set to reveal what the next steps are in the UK's fight against Covid-19 as early as Tuesday.

It is understood he will hold a press conference with the first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland later on Monday.

It comes following a weekend of speculation that a new full national lockdown is being considered as the UK's "last line of defence" against the virus.

The PM has repeatedly said he wants to avoid another lockdown, but on Friday he hinted that measures stricter than the current 'rule of six' could soon be put in place.

By Tuesday, around 20% of the UK's population - about 13.5 million people - will be living under increased coronavirus restrictions, when new rules are enforced in parts of England.

It is understood Mr Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisers discussing what extra action can be taken as the rise in the number of new cases showed no sign of slowing.

Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the imposition of a new national lockdown would show the government's test and trace regime had failed.

She told ITV News: "I think unfortunately if we do see additional restrictions being imposed it would be a failure of test, trace and isolate.

"We've been saying for many months that the government needs to be open about where the problems are and we've been trying to set out solutions."

Another 3,899 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK were announced on Sunday, while a further 18 people died within 28 days of testing positive, bringing the UK total to 41,777.

The latest figures came after the government announced that anyone in England refusing to obey an order to self-isolate could face a fine of up to £10,000.