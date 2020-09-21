Boris Johnson's predecessor Theresa May has told the House of Commons she will not support the government's controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK.

The Conservative former prime minister accused the government of acting “recklessly and irresponsibly” without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law.

She signalled her reservations over sections of the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill linked to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which seek to override the Brexit divorce deal.

"I find it difficult to understand how any minister can go through the lobby to support these particular clauses," she told the House of Commons.

The Tory MP for Maidenhead said she recognised her party colleague Sir Bob Neill has made “every effort” to deal with the impact of clauses 41 to 45 and come to a compromise with the government on when the powers can be used.

Mrs May said: “I consider that by introducing clauses 41 to 45 the government is acting recklessly and irresponsibly with no thought for the long-term impact on the standing of the United Kingdom in the world.

“This will lead to untold damage to the United Kingdom’s reputation, it puts the future of the United Kingdom at risk and as a result, with regret, I have to tell the minister I cannot support this Bill.”

She added: “I cannot emphasise how concerned I am that a Conservative government is willing to go back on its word, to break an international agreement signed in good faith and to break international law.”

She added an arbitration process would be available, meaning the government’s controversial additions have “no place in this Bill”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued the changes are required to protect the relationship between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.