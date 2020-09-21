UK coronavirus cases rise by 4,368 and death toll increases by 11

The number of UK coronavirus cases has risen by 4,368 and death toll has risen by 11 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the total number of UK coronavirus fatalities to 41,788.

Overall, 398,625 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

The latest figures come as Sir Patrick Vallance and Prof Chris Whitty, key advisers to the prime minister, warn there could be 200 deaths a day and up to 50,000 infections daily by November unless action is taken now.

They painted a grim picture with infections doubling every week.

England

A further 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,757, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 44 and 95 and all had known underlying health conditions.

Boris Johnson has admitted the UK doesn't have enough coronavirus testing capacity at present. Credit: AP

The dates of the deaths were between September 17 and September 20.

One other death was reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been no further deaths in Wales of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, with the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,603.

Public Health Wales said the number of cases of Covid-19 increased by 234 on Monday, bringing the revised confirmed total to 20,878.

This is the largest daily increase in cases since April 22, according to Public Health Wales’ data dashboard.

Caerphilly was the first county in Wales to face a local lockdown following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Credit: PA

Wales' latest figures come as Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport and Blaenau Gwent will be placed under lockdown following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said there had been a "worrying and rapid rise" in the areas, which have a combined population of about 430,000 people.

Scotland

There have been no new deaths in Scotland of people who have tested positive for the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 255, which is 6.3% of the newly tested individuals.

Northern Ireland

A total of 1,014 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last seven days, with 125 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

There have been 264 positive test results in Belfast in the last seven days, according to the latest Department of Health data.

Other areas where figures are high include Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (155), Newry Mourne and Down (139), and Derry City and Strabane (121).

There have been no new deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period.

33 people with Covid-19 are in hospital – the highest figure in months.