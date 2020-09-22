Watch live above from 8pm on Tuesday

Boris Johnson is addressing the nation on Tuesday night - and you can watch it here.

His address comes just hours after announcing new lockdown restrictions in England - which include a 10pm curfew on pubs and a tightening of the 'rule of six'.

After the announcement, there will be a special ITV News programme with reaction and analysis. Mary Nightingale will be joined by Political Editor Robert Peston and Health Editor Emily Morgan.The programme will also include announcements from leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.