New lockdown restrictions in England, which include a curfew on pubs and a tightening of the 'rule of six', could be place for "six months", the prime minister has announced.

In a bid to curb a surge in Covid-19 restrictions, the prime minister told MPs that workplace advice had also changed, with new guidance urging people to work from home if they can do so effectively.

From Thursday all hospitality, leisure, entertainment and tourism businesses will have to shut from 10pm til 5am. They will also be restricted to table service only.

The 10pm curfew applies to takeaways, but delivery services will be allowed to continue operating in their usual hours.

The prime minister said people should expect changes to remain in place for "six months".

On work from home advice, which is effective immediately, those working in essential services should continue attending their workplace, if possible.

From Monday no more than 15 people will be able to attend wedding ceremonies and receptions, in a tightening of the "rule of six".

Indoor sports will no longer exempt from the rule of six from Thursday at midnight, which, for example, means indoor five-aside football will be banned.

Face covering rules have also been extended, with staff in retail and hospitality being told to wear one while at work from Monday.

Aside from work from home advice, people will be required by law to follow all the rules.