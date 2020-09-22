Boris Johnson has said Britain will "get through this winter together" if new coronavirus restrictions are followed, but warned of a return of tougher lockdown measures if they are not.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, the prime minister urged people to "summon the discipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through".

He warned of some "unquestionably difficult months" ahead in UK's fight against Covid-19, but said "things will be far better by the spring" if people stick to the new guidance.

"But if people don’t follow the rules we have set out, then we must reserve the right to go further," Mr Johnson said, adding: "If we were forced into a new national lockdown, that would threaten not just jobs and livelihoods but the loving human contact on which we all depend."

"Unless we take action the risk is that we will have to go for tougher measures later, when the deaths have already mounted and we have a huge caseload of infection such as we had in the spring," he said.

The prime minister warned that coronavirus is "no less fatal than it was in the spring" as he urged people to consider the vulnerability of other people.

"These risks are not our own," he said. "The tragic reality of having Covid is that your mild cough can be someone else’s death knell".

Despite warnings that "hospital admissions are climbing", the prime minister attempted to strike an optimistic tone in his statement.

"Things will be far better by the spring when we have not only the hope of a vaccine, but one day soon – and I must stress that we are not there yet - of mass testing so efficient that people will be able to be tested in minutes so they can do more of the things they love.

"That’s the hope; that’s the dream. It’s hard, but it’s attainable, and we are working as hard as we can to get there."

He added: "The fight against Covid is by no means over. I have no doubt, however, that there are great days ahead."

Earlier, Mr Johnson told MPs that new restrictions in England - which include a curfew on pubs and a tightening of the 'rule of six' - are likely to be in place for six months.

In his statement to the nation, Mr Johnson thanked the majority of the public for following the guidance, but he said "there have been too many breaches – too many opportunities for our invisible enemy to slip through undetected".

He warned: "For that minority who may continue to flout the rules, we will enforce those rules with tougher penalties and fines of up to £10,000."

Rule changes for England were first announced by the prime minister in the House of Commons earlier on Tuesday and many of the new restrictions have been adopted by the other UK nations.

Mr Johnson said the new rules are likely to be in place for six months unless they result in a swift decline in virus infections.

Changes in England:

People now advised to work from home if possible

Hospitality ordered by law to close at 10pm

Rule of six extended to indoor sport, meaning, for example, indoor five-a-side banned

Weddings attendances are restricted to a maximum of 15

Planned return of fans to events such as football matches cancelled

Face covering laws extended to both staff and customers in retail, hospitality

Fines for rule breaches doubled to £200

Restrictions on businesses come into force on Thursday, working from home advice is effective immediately and rule changes on weddings and face coverings should be followed from Monday.

The prime minister held a Cobra meeting with the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland before announcing the new measures for England.

All leaders "agreed on the need to work on a four-nation basis to discuss UK-wide measures where these were necessary".

Varying measures are being imposed in all four UK nations, with Scotland choosing to go furthest in a tightening of restrictions there.

On top of curfew restrictions, which will be enforced from Friday, Scots have been told that gatherings between households are banned as of Wednesday.

Nicola Sturgeon accepted that the latest coronavirus restrictions may feel like a "step backwards", but urged Scots to stick with them anyway, insisting they "will make a difference".

Nicola Sturgeon announced the new rules in Scotland:

Wales has also adopted the restrictions on businesses, but is also advising its citizens to avoid all but essential travel.

There's also a ban on alcohol sales in Wales after 10pm.

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed the measures as part of a televised address on Tuesday evening.

"In the weeks and months ahead of us, there is a very real possibility that we could see the virus regain a foothold in our local communities, towns and cities," Mr Drakeford said.

"Now none of us wants to see that happen again. 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year. We have all sacrificed so much. "

Mark Drakeford announces new rules in Wales:

He added: "Families have lost loved ones. People have lost jobs and livelihoods. This is a highly infectious virus. We cannot let it take a hold of our lives again. We have come too far to let that happen."

In Northern Ireland households will no longer be allowed to mix indoors and no more than six people from two households can meet outdoors.

The changes follow an announcement by the UK's chief medical officers that the UK's coronavirus alert level should be upgraded to four, meaning prevalence of Covid-19 is “high or rising exponentially”.

The government's top scientists have warned that the UK could see 50,000 daily coronavirus cases in a month and 200 deaths a day by mid-November if people do not follow restrictions.