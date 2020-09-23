Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from hospital more than a month after he was poisoned with the highly lethal nerve agent Novichok.

The Charite hospital in Berlin said Mr Navalny's condition had “improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care” after spending 32 days at the unit.

He was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Doctors warned it was too early to tell the potential long-term effects of the poisoning but said it was "possible" he could make a complete recovery.

Navalny posted an image of himself walking down the stairs while he was still in hospital

Mr Navalny, an outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on August 20.

German chemical weapons experts have determined that the 44-year-old was poisoned with Novichok - a Soviet-era nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisonings of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in 2018 - prompting Berlin to demand that Russia investigate the case.

Mr Navalny was kept in an induced coma for more than two weeks as he was treated with an antidote.

Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, claims that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

The Kremlin has bristled at calls from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders to answer questions about the poisoning.