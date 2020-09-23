Workers fearing for their jobs as the end of furlough scheme looms could be handed a lifeline in plans to be unveiled by the government on Thursday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will update MPs on plans “to continue protecting jobs”, five weeks before the government withdraws its job-support scheme at the end of October.

He said: “As our response to coronavirus adapts, tomorrow afternoon I will update the House of Commons on our plans to continue protecting jobs through the winter.”

The Chancellor has been urged to “get around the table” and fast-track new job support plans amid reports he is working on a new German-style scheme to avoid mass unemployment once furlough ends.

The furlough scheme, which has paid the wages of millions forced out of work during the pandemic, is due to end next month despite Boris Johnson saying the latest restrictions are likely to be in place for six months.

Mr Sunak is said to be weighing up a new scheme as part of a wider emergency support programme as pressure mounts on the Government to help businesses survive a second wave of coronavirus.

The mooted plans would reportedly see the Government and firms share the cost of topping up wages for employees only able to work part-time due to the pandemic.

Mr Sunak's announcement comes amid growing pressure for the government to replace the furlough scheme.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday it was time to “stop and rethink” the furlough scheme in favour of a targeted approach.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC), which outlined its furlough replacement proposal last month, said the Government must “fast-track a new plan” to protect jobs.

At PMQs, the prime minister said the government will introduce "further creative and imaginative schemes to keep our economy moving" after Sir Keir Starmer asked why financial support had not been offered to businesses affected by the latest restrictions.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has repeatedly insisted that the scheme cannot run forever and must eventually end.