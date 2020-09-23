"The critical issue is not whether the economy as a whole will recover - it will. But it’s the nature of the recovery which matters."

While optimistic that Britain will restore economic order following the pandemic crash, Robert Peston is less confident about the future of our collective workforce.

It's a topic he has been investigating for the Tonight programme and readily admits, to presenter Julie Etchingham in this special recording for our Coronavirus: What You Need To Know podcast, that he's been "slightly obsessed with (the future of work) for years and years and years".

In the extended conversation, Robert explains to Julie what he learned from his many hours of filming and his key conversations with experts - and shares the two key concerns he has for those both in and out of work in 2020. However, he also argues why he is confident humans will always have jobs to do amid fears of robots replacing vast areas of our workforce.