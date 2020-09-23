By Sports Producer Dan Salisbury-Jones

The year 2020 is stretching imagination to the limit but the Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds trying to buy lowly Wrexham Football Club is surely one of its most bizarre developments.

The reasons why a Canadian film star would invest in a club languishing in English football’s fifth tier is still unclear but it is thought he likes the idea of giving an “underdog” a chance.

The Deadpool actor has approached the club with his business partner Rob McElhenney – best known for creating It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

They will soon learn it isn’t often sunny in Wrexham but they have given the town and the sport some much needed optimism.

The National League meets on Thursday to discuss delaying the start of the new season because of the impact of coronavirus.

Credit: PA

With such a bleak outlook it was not surprising that an overwhelming majority of members of the fan-owned club voted to enter these negotiations.

Reynolds broke his silence tonight by replying to a tweet sent to him eight years ago. A Twitter user wrote: “tidy ;) you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham ;)”. Reynolds responded, “Yep, you never know.”

Wrexham FC said in a statement: "In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting."

The Dragons are most famous for upsetting then Champions Arsenal in the 1992 FA Cup but success on the pitch has rarely followed since.

As one of the members who voted for these talks to take place, I can vouch for that.

This football club means much to the local community and it has almost been lost by the actions of previous owners. Fans are putting a huge amount of trust in these investors – if they are respectful of that then there is no reason why this can’t be fun.