Time please: How does a 10pm curfew affect bars and restaurants?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new lockdown restrictions across England, meaning pubs, bars and restaurants will be ordered to close by 10pm each night from Thursday.But this measure has already been in place for some areas of the North East of England.Businesses in Newcastle have been struggling to get people through the doors and students - who should be enjoying their first week of Freshers - have had to hold off on celebrations. Here's what those working in the hospitality industry have to say about the changing nightlife.