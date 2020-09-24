Travellers from Denmark, Slovakia, Iceland and the Caribbean island of Curacao will have to self-isolate for 14 days if they arrive in the UK after 4am on Saturday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said confirmed all four destinations have been removed from the UK's travel corridor list in a tweet on Thursday.

Writing on Twitter, Grant Shapps said: "Data shows we need to remove Denmark, Slovakia, Iceland, and Curacao from the Travel Corridor list. If you arrive in the UK from these destinations after 4am this Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

"We will not be adding any destinations to the Travel Corridor list this week. Remember: You MUST complete a Passenger Locator Form by law if you enter the UK. This protects public health and ensures those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules.

"Also please don't forget that you MUST self-isolate (quarantine) when returning from a non-exempt country, or face fines which start at £1,000."

The Department for Transport said the decision covers the whole of the UK and has been agreed with the devolved administrations.

No destinations have been added to the Government's exemption list.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: "It's sad to see the list of countries growing on the quarantine list in line with the resurgence of Covid-19 in several parts of the world.

"It now makes even more sense for traveller testing to be introduced as soon as possible, reducing quarantine times and enabling economies to get going again.

"A co-ordinated, global programme, combining testing with short quarantine periods if necessary, would help protect lives and livelihoods."