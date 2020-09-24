The government will top up people's wages who are on reduced hours due to the coronavirus crisis, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

The new finance scheme for workers will "directly support" the wages of people in viable jobs who are working at least a third of their normal hours.

If employers pay staff the equivalent to their normal wage, the government will pay the rest, meaning workers doing a third of their normal hours will receive the same wages.

Mr Sunak said the new Jobs Support Scheme would allow businesses to keep employees in a job on shorter hours.

All small- and medium-sized firms are eligible for the scheme, but big businesses will only be allowed use the support if they have lost income due to coronavirus.

"The Government will directly support the wages of people in work, giving businesses who face depressed demand the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours rather than making them redundant."

The scheme - which will run for six months - will cover "two-thirds of the pay they have lost by reducing their working hours".

Mr Sunak said he was extending the self employed grant extended on "similar terms".

He also announced a "pay as you grow" scheme which will allow firms to repay their bounce back loans over a period of up to 10 years, reducing their annual payments.

He added that he would keep VAT at 5% for hospitality and tourism until March 31 next year, rather than allowing it to return to 20% before then.

The new support was announced with just five weeks remaining before the furlough scheme was due to finish.

So far the government has paid the wages of nearly 12 million people and supported one million businesses.

It is estimated that almost 750,000 jobs have been lost in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, despite the government spending over £190 billion on protecting the economy.

Mr Sunak announced the measures amid mounting pressure to extend financial support after the prime minister brought in a raft of coronavirus measures - including a curfew on pubs - which he said will be in place for six months.

Critics said the new restrictions, which are likely to have a huge impact on the hospitality, tourism and entertainment industry, should have been announced in tandem with extra support for the most effected businesses.

The chancellor cancelled this year’s Budget and is instead focusing on protecting millions of jobs in sectors hit by the latest Government guidance on Covid-19.