A third of all hospices in England are on the brink of making redundancies and cutting back services for end of life care as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plunge the sector deeper into a funding crisis.

ITV News has learned around 56 of England's 169 hospices are at risk, with finances falling just as the sector prepares for a second wave of Covid-19.

Hospice UK, the national charity for hospice and palliative care, is working with NHS England to identify the most cash-strapped providers of end-of-life care to see of local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) can step in to help.

Financial support for hospices was announced by the government in April but it stopped at the end of August.

ITV News understands however the sector still hasn’t received the payment for August as promised, so hasn’t had financial support since the end of July.

Marie Cure said the sector was "already stretched to its limits even before the pandemic" and it is long overdue for governments to step up and properly fund end of life care.

Marie Cure said the sector was "already stretched to its limits even before the pandemic" and it is long overdue for governments to step up and properly fund end of life care.

Medical Director and Consultant in Palliative Care, Dr Sarah Holmes, said: “It’s all coming this winter, which we fear could be the worst winter ever.

"The patients we’re seeing out in the community at the moment are at risk. In some instances, their support networks quite literally disappeared overnight at the start of lockdown.

"They may have missed out on treatment over the last few months and they’re frail and vulnerable; they are going to be more prone to flu and will suffer the consequences of a system struggling to deal with Covid-19 and other winter pressures.

“It is almost inevitable that we are going to see a huge surge in the need for compassionate care in the community for people at the end of their lives. The need to ensure dying people have the best possible end of life experience has never been greater."

“At Marie Curie, thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we’ve been able to expand and adapt our frontline services to support more people in crisis during the first wave of the pandemic, but we, as well as many other charity providers, can’t sustain the level of care needed in the longer term without more sustainable funding.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to suggest that more support could soon be given to hospices.

He told ITV News: "We have put enormous support into the hospice sector. I'm always open to supporting them more.

"Hospices do an incredibly important job, an incredibly difficult job.

"They work very closely with the NHS, of course they do. And I admire the work of hospices and I want to make sure they get the support they need. Asked if that meant support would be coming, he said: "I'm willing to work very closely with the hospices who I think do an absolutely terrific job."