Words by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Ryan Reynolds hasn’t said much about his bid to buy Wrexham football club but he has referred to an eight-year-old tweet from Lois Morus in which she said “you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham”.

The Hollywood star has replied saying “yep you never know…….I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet”.

Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) has 16 million followers on twitter and Lois (@loismorus) a somewhat smaller 362 so when Ryan mentioned her tweets she was bombarded with messages and mentions.

She told ITV News: “I picked my phone up about an hour and a half after he replied and noticed that I had absolutely loads of messages on because of this.

"Completely confused if I’m honest as it was eight years ago.”

So is she a Wrexham fan and can she remember why she wrote that tweet back in 2012?

“I do come from the same village as the chair, Spencer Harris. My dad and I have been to see a couple of games, but shamefully haven’t followed them.

"It was just a random conversation with my friend and we joked about him coming to Wrexham.”