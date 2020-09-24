Single highest UK daily coronavirus cases recorded since outbreak began

The highest daily number of UK coronavirus cases since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic has been recorded, with a further 6,634 lab-confirmed infections in the past 24 hours.

The overall number of cases confirmed now stands at 416,363.

Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England, said the spike in the spike in infections was a "stark warning."Experts have warned against describing the daily figure as a record as a lack of community testing early in the outbreak means it is not clear how many people were actually infected during the first wave.

A further 40 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday. This brings the UK total to 41,902.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,600 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Ms Doyle urged the public to download the newly launched Test and Trace app to help bring the burgeoning second wave under control.

“This is the highest number recorded and a stark warning for us all. The signals are clear. Positivity rates are rising across all age groups and we’re continuing to see spikes in rates of admission to hospital and critical care," she said.

“We must all follow the new measures that have been bought in to help control the virus and download the new NHS Covid-19 App which is the fastest way of knowing when you’re at risk.”