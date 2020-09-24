A major supermarket chain has become the first to introduce limits on certain items amid a rise in demand in response to the tightening of coronavirus restrictions.

Morrisons has told ITV News it has introduced a purchase limit of three items on a small range of products - including toilet roll.

A Morrisons spokesperson told us "We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant. Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone."

This is the first supermarket to introduce such restrictions as a result of the second wave of Covid infections.

The sector is seeking to reassure customers there are no supply issues.

A return to scenes of empty shelves and panic buying would be unnecessary according to senior industry sources.