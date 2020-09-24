The Queen's finances suffer a multi-million pound drop due to coronavirus

The Queen is facing a fall in income due to the coronavirus pandemic including a £20 million shortfall on repairs to Buckingham Palace and a £15 million hit to her official spending over the next three years.

The figures have been released in the annual report of the Sovereign Grant – which has already suffered from a dramatic fall in tourists visiting Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family’s most senior accountant also warned that the grant in future years will suffer as it is taken from the profits generated by the Crown Estate.

The value of that estate, rental income and returns on investments have all been hit by the economic downturn.

The Sovereign Grant was worth a total of £82.4 million in 2019-20 and pays for the Queen’s official expenditure in her role as Head of State.

A large proportion of that money is being spent on Buckingham Palace itself which is three years into a 10-year programme of works.

They were commissioned after a report found the infrastructure of the building – the headquarters of the Monarchy – was in urgent need of repairs.

The total cost of that 10-year project, known officially as the Reservicing Programme, was estimated to be £369 million, but a re-run of the figures after the Covid-19 pandemic means the money generated over that period will now only reach £349 million.

Buckingham Palace was closed to visitors during lockdown. Credit: PA

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, the Queen’s chief finance officer, said: “We have no intention of asking for extra funding and will look to manage the impact through our own efforts and efficiencies.”

A royal source said the Crown Estate has already warned them that “things will be tough next year.”

The contribution to the Queen’s coffers from visitors to the her official residences has also suffered what a Palace insider said was a “substantial reduction in income”.

The Royal Collection Trust, which sells tickets to tourists at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh, was forced to close to tourists in March and is now having to cope with many fewer paying visitors.

The Queen's message to the nation during the height of the coronavirus first wave. Credit: PA

Sir Michael Stevens said: “This forms the bulk of a projected shortfall in income which we estimate will be around £5 million per year for the next three years”.

But a royal aide said it would be “inappropriate for us to make further claims on the taxpayer” to make up that shortfall.

Taxpayers, however, will be asked to subsidise the Sovereign in future years because it is written in law that the Grant cannot go down.

It must increase – or be set at the same rate as the previous year.

It means taxpayer money will have to be used to top up the Grant if the profits from the Crown Estate fall as they are projected to do in the next couple of years because of coronavirus.

This year’s grant is £82.4 million and next year’s has already been set at £86.3 million.

But after that, in 2022/23, the Grant will be held at £86.3 million, despite a predicted fall in Crown Estate profits, because the 2011 Sovereign Grant Act stipulates that it cannot decrease.