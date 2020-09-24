Rishi Sunak's economic rescue plan leads Thursday's newspapers

Credit: The Times/Daily Express/Twitter

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's economic rescue plan dominates the nation's newspapers.

The Chancellor will outline his plans in the Commons today, as the end of the government's coronavirus furlough scheme looms.

Daily Express

The Daily Telegraph

The Times

The Guardian

The Independent

Daily Mail

Metro

Financial Times

Daily Mirror

i

Daily Star