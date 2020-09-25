Watch in full: ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar's exclusive interview with Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue arrives for our chat straight from a photoshoot with Vogue magazine.

They had her look at images of her life, and she confesses the shots of her at Glastonbury last year - which she played after her last appearance 14 years previously was cancelled due to a cancer diagnosis - had her choked with emotion.

It’s not surprising.

That set in the 2019 Legends slot is the most watched TV performance in the festival’s 50 year history.

Right now it feels like another era - she can hardly believe, she says, that near on 200,000 people were gathered together to watch her.

Kylie performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2019. Credit: PA

If she’d been scheduled to play this year, she muses, none of them could have been there.

She had planned to go there this year to watch Diana Ross and do the whole camping experience, but that of course will have to wait.

Despite the difficulties faced by the music industry and the inability to do tours, Kylie is about to release a new album which will - if it gets to number one as expected - make her a record breaker.

The first female solo artist in the UK to have five number one albums in consecutive decades.

David Bowie achieved the same record for male UK artists.

She is amazed and astonished at the prospect.

"I was probably meant to be a one hit wonder," she tells me.

"I must have been written off so many times."

Her new album is due out on the 6 November.

'Disco' is, somewhat ironically, about an activity that in a world of coronavirus restrictions, is something of a distant memory.

She did wonder if the theme which was decided before the world went into lockdown, was right for release right now.

But not being in a nightclub should not stop people from dancing she believes - it’s a kitchen disco she says.

And Kylie is a fan of a genre that is uplifting and nostalgic, both things in demand in these difficult times.

She recorded her album in lockdown, buying in the equipment needed to set up at home, and using Zoom to communicate with her team.

She’s learned a new set of skills she says but, like artists around the world, touring is off the cards for now.

The superstar confesses that having spent so much of her life on tour, she is missing it.

That and the distance from her family in Australia - the extra lockdown measures in Melbourne gave her what she describes as the “blues”.

Recording, albeit at home, has given her a lift Kylie says - breaking a record would be more than the icing on the cake.