A police officer killed after being shot by a man at a custody centre in Croydon, south London, joins the tragic list of people who have died in the line of duty in the UK.These are the officers who lost their lives over the past decade:

Andrew Harper - 2019

Pc Harper was killed as three teenager fled the scene when officers responded to the reported theft of a quad bike from a home near a village in Berkshire in August 2019.

Keith Palmer - 2017

Pc Palmer was stabbed to death at the gates to the Palace of Westminster when he confronted terrorist Khalid Masood on 22 March 2017.

Pc Andrew Harper was killed in August 2019 while responding to a burglary in Sulhamstead near Reading. Credit: Family handout

David Phillips - 2015

The 34-year-old died during a high-speed police pursuit in October 2015 when the suspect ran him over.

Kirsty Nelis - 2013

Pc Kirsty Nelis, died in a police helicopter crash in Glasgow in November 2013. She was one of three people in the helicopter who died, along with PC Tony Collins and civilian pilot David Traill.Tony Collins - 2013

Pc Collin was killed in the same helicopter crash as Pc Kirsty Nelis.

The memorial remembers PC Keith Palmer. Credit: PA

Andrew Duncan - 2013

The 47-year-old was hit and killed by a car in Sutton, South London. Pc Duncan had been checking vehicle speeds and had asked the car to stop.Philippa Reynolds - 2013

Pc Reynolds was killed by two men driving a stolen car after they crashed into her police vehicle in Londonderry in February 2013.

Andrew Bramma - 2013

The father-of-two died after he lost control of his van on a country road when responding to a 999 call.Nicola Hughes - 2012

The 23-year-old was one of two officers killed in a gun and grenade attack as they investigated a hoax burglary in Greater Manchester.Fiona Bone - 2012

Pc Bone was killed in the same attack as colleague Nicola Hughes in Mottram, Tameside, on 18 September.Ian Dibell - 2012

The 41-year-old was shot and killed in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex after he intervened in a dispute near his home while off-duty.